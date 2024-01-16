Hello Kitty Crocs Are Coming Soon!







Do you love Hello Kitty like me? Are you looking for cute Crocs to wear to Universal? If you answered yes to either question, I have some great news for you! Crocs now have Hello Kitty pieces that will go on sale tomorrow, 1/17/24!

Let’s take a look!

Women’s sizes 6-12 / Men’s sizes 4-13

“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Classic Clog is inspired by the Hello Kitty who originally debuted in her classic blue overalls and big red bow. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.

Hello Kitty Classic Clog Details:

Fixed Hello Kitty ears and whisker graphics on upper

Includes red bow Jibbitz™ charm

Glossy pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit

Hello Kitty logo on rivet and footbed

Easy on, easy off

Easy to clean and quick to dry

Customizable with Jibbitz™ charms

Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.

Incredibly light and fun to wear

Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces

Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris“

Sizes C11-J6

Sizes C4-C10

Women’s sizes 6-12 / Men’s sizes 4-13

“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Siren Clog is made for fans who have grown up with the global icon and stayed unapologetically cute. With bold, sparkly high heels and comfort that keeps you on your feet, this silhouette is ready for a fun night out with friends. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.

Hello Kitty Siren Clog Details:

9.2cm / 3.6-inch heel height

Includes Hello Kitty red bow and figure Jibbitz™ charms

Hello Kitty graphics all over upper

Sparkly sole

Hello Kitty logo on footbed

Molded TPU heel cup

Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris

Easy to clean and quick to dry

Customizable with other Jibbitz™“

Women’s sizes 6-11 / Men’s sizes 4-9

“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Siren Clog is made for fans who have grown up with the global icon and never lost their sparkle. With a bold, glittering lug sole and comfort that keeps you on your feet, this silhouette is ready for a fun night out with friends. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.

Hello Kitty Stomp Slide Details:

6.9cm / 2.7-inch heel height

Includes glossy Hello Kitty red bow Jibbitz™ charm

Hello Kitty graphics all over upper

Sparkly lug sole

Hello Kitty logo on footbed

Molded TPU heel cup

Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris

Easy to clean and quick to dry

Customizable with other Jibbitz™ charms“

These shows will be released tomorrow!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!