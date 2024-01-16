Hello Kitty Crocs Are Coming Soon!

Do you love Hello Kitty like me? Are you looking for cute Crocs to wear to Universal? If you answered yes to either question, I have some great news for you! Crocs now have Hello Kitty pieces that will go on sale tomorrow, 1/17/24!
Let’s take a look!
Hello Kitty Classic Clog – $69.99
Women’s sizes 6-12 / Men’s sizes 4-13
“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Classic Clog is inspired by the Hello Kitty who originally debuted in her classic blue overalls and big red bow. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.
Hello Kitty Classic Clog Details:
- Fixed Hello Kitty ears and whisker graphics on upper
- Includes red bow Jibbitz™ charm
- Glossy pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit
- Hello Kitty logo on rivet and footbed
- Easy on, easy off
- Easy to clean and quick to dry
- Customizable with Jibbitz™ charms
- Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.
- Incredibly light and fun to wear
- Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces
- Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris“
Kids Classic Clogs – $54.99
Sizes C11-J6
Toddler Classic Clogs – $49.99
Sizes C4-C10
Hello Kitty Siren Clog – $99.99
Women’s sizes 6-12 / Men’s sizes 4-13
“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Siren Clog is made for fans who have grown up with the global icon and stayed unapologetically cute. With bold, sparkly high heels and comfort that keeps you on your feet, this silhouette is ready for a fun night out with friends. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.
Hello Kitty Siren Clog Details:
- 9.2cm / 3.6-inch heel height
- Includes Hello Kitty red bow and figure Jibbitz™ charms
- Hello Kitty graphics all over upper
- Sparkly sole
- Hello Kitty logo on footbed
- Molded TPU heel cup
- Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris
- Easy to clean and quick to dry
- Customizable with other Jibbitz™“
Hello Kitty Stomp Slide $79.99
Women’s sizes 6-11 / Men’s sizes 4-9
“Part of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary Collection, this Hello Kitty Siren Clog is made for fans who have grown up with the global icon and never lost their sparkle. With a bold, glittering lug sole and comfort that keeps you on your feet, this silhouette is ready for a fun night out with friends. © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Used Under License.
Hello Kitty Stomp Slide Details:
- 6.9cm / 2.7-inch heel height
- Includes glossy Hello Kitty red bow Jibbitz™ charm
- Hello Kitty graphics all over upper
- Sparkly lug sole
- Hello Kitty logo on footbed
- Molded TPU heel cup
- Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris
- Easy to clean and quick to dry
- Customizable with other Jibbitz™ charms“
These shows will be released tomorrow!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
