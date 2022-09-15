Headliners for Rock the Universe Officially Announced

As I usually write about an upcoming event, I love it when my stream of vocations cross. Universal Orlando Resort holds one of the largest Christian music festivals around. In 2023, the Rock the Universe event will be held January 27th through 29th. Very recently, Universal Orlando announced the headliners for this event. The full line-up may be found here.

The headliners this year serve as contemporary Christian musical artists that fans of this style of music should recognize. For example, the Friday headliner is Skillet. Fans of Rip Ride Rock-it attraction might know Skillet from secret song 782 (Monster). Also, at Universal Orlando, the Transformer, Bumblebee, often likes to sing their song, Hero. Though some consider this group heavy metal, I would not. Yet, if you are looking for true loud and powerful musical styling, this group presents an incredible show behind lead singer, John Cooper.

The Saturday line-up features Zach Williams and Matthew West. In Universal Orlando’s own marketing, they describe these two this way, “…festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, (and) Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West.

Matthew West served as a headliner last year. In preparation for that, I got the privilege to help interview him, with the aid of Universal Orlando, for the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast. Matthew West possesses a strong passion to change the world. He also desires to help people with major life struggles as his songs reflect.

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can rejoice in worship experiences throughout the weekend – including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend. Fans can keep the music flowing in the dedicated Fan Zone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts like DJ Promote, and autograph sessions with participating musical acts.

Tickets to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival include admission to spiritual performances and exclusive access to popular Universal Studios Florida attractions during event hours. Starting at $135 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits, and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more. The Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $124. Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more. To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.

Maybe this year, I will be lucky enough for my schedule to allow a trip to enjoy Rock the Universe. If you visit Universal Orlando during the last weekend in January 2023, this event will be waiting for you.