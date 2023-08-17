Hawaii Booth Opens at Epcot Food and Wine







Two Epcot International Food and Wine Booths were scheduled to open in August. We visited one of them, the Hawaii booth.

The Hawaii booth and The Noodle Exchange opened on Tuesday, August 15, at the Epcot for the International Food and Wine Festival. The Hawaii booth returns with three favorites from last year. Each of these earned solid reviews last year. Thus, the Hawaii booth usually presents guests with excellent festival food options.

The three food items returning are:

Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE Pineapple Chutney and spicy mayonnaise $5.75

SPAM Sushi with sushi rice, Teriyaki-glazed SPAM, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and nori $6.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts (Emile’s Fromage Montage item) $4.75

Only the cheesecake received a bump up in price over last year. Still, the price increase amounted to only 25 cents.

Spam Sushi – $6.00

With this Epcot Food and Wine booth opening, we found ourselves compelled to try at least one item here. Still, the concept of Spam with sushi sounds odd to many people. So, we had to give it a try.

However, Spam fits the Hawaii booth nicely. The Spam receives a light teriyaki-style glaze. This works within sushi rice.

Guests receive three sushi rolls. Each one comes well-prepared. Even those opposed to Spam in sushi will notice the excellent preparation.

Food and Wine

Our experience with this Food and Wine Festival item turned out primarily positive. However, we disliked the consistency and taste of the wrapper. The contents of these Spam sushi rolls made up for that. Still, the flavor may be too spicy for some guests. Yet, we found that the spicy mayonnaise matched well with the other components without taking over. The tiny salad served with the Spam Sushi provides a flavor change in an attempt to balance the sushi item.

Even those averse to Spam will find this a decent Food and Wine offering. Of course, this will be different from authentic sushi. Yet, for a festival food item for $6.00, this makes a reasonable non-traditional theme park food to try.

Though we might not race to have this again, Spam Sushi makes an excellent Food and Wine Festival item at the Hawaii booth. This booth will be open until the end of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, which runs through November 18, 2023.

