Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey Materializes at Shop Disney and Disney Parks

The new “There’s Room For One More” Disney Spirit Jersey is now available on Shop Disney! This fun new glow-in-the-dark jersey features the Hatbox Ghost, Constance Hatchaway (Haunted Mansion Bride) and graveyard characters.
Let’s Take a Look
Haunted Mansion “There’s Room For One More” Spirit Jersey – $79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“Ever get the feeling there is someone behind you? It’s the Hatbox Ghost of course in all his ghoulish glee on the back of this Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey (no pun intended). ”There’s Always Room for One More,” as the glow-in-the-dark screen text says, echoing the Ghost Host’s haunting line from the beloved attraction, and the eerily familiar monogram is printed on the front. With glow-in-the-dark accents, it’s the perfect souvenir that is sure to follow you anywhere.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- The Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark monogram on chest
- ”There’s Room for One More” glow-in-the-dark screen print on back
- Hatbox Ghost screen art with glow-in-the-dark accents on back
- Allover heathered fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- Disney logo label at hem
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection
- 100% cotton“
I love this one! It’s perfect for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, Halloween, the parks (on a cool day) or going to see “Disney’s The Haunted Mansion.”
