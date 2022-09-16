Haunted Mansion Remake Gets Delayed From March To August

For all of those grim grinning ghosts who were looking forward to the upcoming remake of the Haunted Mansion you will sadly have to wait a few extra months as the film’s release date has been pushed back. Originally scheduled for March 10th, 2023 the film will now see release on August 11th, 2023.









The upcoming Haunted Mansion is set to star Rosario Dawson alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winoda Ryder, Dan Levy and Hasan Minhaj.



The story is said to follow Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mother who, along with her 9 year old son, move into a mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the house has more to it than meets the eye. They enlist the help of a priest, a paranormal scientist, a historian and a psychic in order to try and exorcise the mansion.



The film is being directed by Justin Simien (known for Dear White People) and written by Katie Dippold (known for the 2016 Ghostbusters), neither of those did very well so hopefully this is better.







The last time we saw the Haunted Mansion on the big screen was 2003’s Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thompson, Nathaniel Parker and Terence Stamp. The film attempted to follow in the success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl which released earlier that summer. The film earned $182.3 Million on a $90 Million budget.



This delay is mostly due to Disney trying to better organize their release schedule, as many other shows and productions have seen delays as well. Still the original plan to release the film in March is rather odd. It would have probably been better to wait for either September or October for the Halloween Season.



Are you looking forward to the Haunted Mansion remake? Are you disappointed that you’ll have to wait a little longer to see it?



