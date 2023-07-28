Haunted Mansion-Inspired Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World and Disneyland







Disney’s Haunted Mansion has been released to theaters today, and to celebrate, Disney has announced that they will be offering some special Haunted Mansion-themed treats at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Let’s take a look!

Disneyland Park

Café Orleans

Haunted Mansion Inspired Pre-Fixe Menu featuring the Vanilla Mousse and Seafood Boil.

April-December Churro at the New Orleans Square Churro Cart: Strawberry-flavored sugar with fresh strawberries, purple cherry sugar, freeze-dried strawberries, and donut icing drizzle

Constance Concoction at Harbour Galley: Potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowl

Madame Leota Cereal Treat at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen: Crisped rice cereal treat dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with M&M’S milk chocolate candies and Madame Leota chocolate piece #MoviesWithMars (also available at Walt Disney World Resort)

Pickwick Ghost Punch at Royal Street Veranda and Harbour Galley‌: A Combination of fruit, citrus juices, and sherbet (Non-alcoholic)

Hatbox Ghost Sipper at select locations in New Orleans Square and Critter Country

Walt Disney World Resort

Scat Cat’s Club – Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

Playful Spirits Margarita – featuring Patron Silver Tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater.

Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets dusted with Cookies and Cream Powdered Sugar and a ghoulish Marshmallow Crème drizzle.

Sleepy Hollow -Magic Kingdom

Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop

Columbia Harbour House

Happy Haunts Shake – Blackberry shake topped with purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles.

The Ganachery – Disney Springs

Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Chocolate Ganache Bars with edible image. Bar Flavors: pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle, passion fruit.

These treats are materializing now!

Source: Disney Parks Blog