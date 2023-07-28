Haunted Mansion-Inspired Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Disney’s Haunted Mansion has been released to theaters today, and to celebrate, Disney has announced that they will be offering some special Haunted Mansion-themed treats at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Let’s take a look!

Disneyland Park

Café Orleans

Haunted Mansion Inspired Pre-Fixe Menu featuring the Vanilla Mousse and Seafood Boil.

April-December Churro at the New Orleans Square Churro Cart: Strawberry-flavored sugar with fresh strawberries, purple cherry sugar, freeze-dried strawberries, and donut icing drizzleApril-December Churro at the New Orleans Square Churro Cart: Strawberry-flavored sugar with fresh strawberries, purple cherry sugar, freeze-dried strawberries, and donut icing drizzle

Constance Concoction at Harbour Galley: Potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowlConstance Concoction at Harbour Galley: Potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowl

Madame Leota Cereal Treat at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen: Crisped rice cereal treat dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with M&M’S milk chocolate candies and Madame Leota chocolate piece #MoviesWithMars (also available at Walt Disney World Resort)

Crystal Ball Cereal Treat at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen: Cereal treat in black-colored dark chocolate with teal and black M&M'S embellished with a Madame Leota chocolate piece

Pickwick Ghost Punch at Royal Street Veranda and Harbour Galley‌: A Combination of fruit, citrus juices, and sherbet (Non-alcoholic)

Hatbox Ghost Sipper at select locations in New Orleans Square and Critter Country

Walt Disney World Resort

Scat Cat’s Club – Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

Playful Spirits Margarita – featuring Patron Silver Tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater.

Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets dusted with Cookies and Cream Powdered Sugar and a ghoulish Marshmallow Crème drizzle.

Sleepy Hollow -Magic Kingdom

Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop

Columbia Harbour House

Happy Haunts Shake – Blackberry shake topped with purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles.

The Ganachery – Disney Springs

Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Chocolate Ganache Bars with edible image. Bar Flavors: pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle, passion fruit.

These treats are materializing now!

Source: Disney Parks Blog


