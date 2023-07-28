Haunted Mansion-Inspired Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Disney’s Haunted Mansion has been released to theaters today, and to celebrate, Disney has announced that they will be offering some special Haunted Mansion-themed treats at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Disneyland Park
Café Orleans
Haunted Mansion Inspired Pre-Fixe Menu featuring the Vanilla Mousse and Seafood Boil.
April-December Churro at the New Orleans Square Churro Cart: Strawberry-flavored sugar with fresh strawberries, purple cherry sugar, freeze-dried strawberries, and donut icing drizzle
Constance Concoction at Harbour Galley: Potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowl
Madame Leota Cereal Treat at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen: Crisped rice cereal treat dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with M&M’S milk chocolate candies and Madame Leota chocolate piece #MoviesWithMars (also available at Walt Disney World Resort)
Pickwick Ghost Punch at Royal Street Veranda and Harbour Galley: A Combination of fruit, citrus juices, and sherbet (Non-alcoholic)
Hatbox Ghost Sipper at select locations in New Orleans Square and Critter Country
Walt Disney World Resort
Scat Cat’s Club – Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.
Playful Spirits Margarita – featuring Patron Silver Tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater.
Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets dusted with Cookies and Cream Powdered Sugar and a ghoulish Marshmallow Crème drizzle.
Sleepy Hollow -Magic Kingdom
Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop
Columbia Harbour House
Happy Haunts Shake – Blackberry shake topped with purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles.
The Ganachery – Disney Springs
Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Chocolate Ganache Bars with edible image. Bar Flavors: pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle, passion fruit.
These treats are materializing now!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
