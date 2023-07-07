Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Spirit Jersey Materializes At Disneyland







There’s a new Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey out in time for the release of the upcoming “Disney’s The Haunted Mansion” film and it features the Hatbox Ghost!

The new Spirit Jersey is gray with glow-in-the-dark words that say “There’s Room For One More” across the top of the back. While the bottom half of the back features the Hatbox Ghost, Constance Hatchaway and other graveyard imagery.

The price for this piece is $84.99. They keep on raising the prices of the Spirit Jerseys. It’s getting ridiculous, but I would likely pay it for this one.

So far, it’s only been located in Disneyland, but I think this piece might come out Monday, July 10, on Shop Disney, with the other Haunted Mansion clothing pieces set to release that day.

The sizing will likely be XS-XXL.

If you can’t wait till then, there are people selling these on Mercari and eBay, including the Seller Love Disney, from whom I found the image. They have a size Large available now HERE.

