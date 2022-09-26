Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Halloween Costume Is Too Cute!

Halloween is coming soon and it’s time to prepare your costumes, but don’t forget your pet. Shop Disney is having a sale on an adorable Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost costume. It says pet, but in my house, I would only attempt to put it on my dog. I don’t want to join the 999 Happy Haunts by attempting to put it on one of my cats.

Now the costume is on sale and it’s a good thing because I think the original $49.99 price is incredibly steep.

Let’s take a look!

I also want to point out that Disney needs to fix the type. They Hunted Mansion is what you dog will do when he goes looking for the Hatbox Ghost squeaky toy.

This costume comes in sizes S-XL

Here’s the write-up:

“Show off your pet’s true spirit when you dress them up for Halloween in this costume inspired by one of The Haunted Mansion’s most celebrated inhabitants. The Hatbox Ghost’s sinister smile stares out from the hatbox, which is actually a squeaky toy for your pet and features a soft handle for them to carry.

Includes jacket, cape, hat, and hatbox squeaky toy

Iridescent blue jacket with self-stick fabric fastening on underside

Iridescent cape with embroidered ”THM” (The Haunted Mansion) logo

Cape features collar with self-stick fabric fastener

Coordinating stovepipe hat

Hatbox squeaky toy has simulated leather detailing and soft handle for your pet to carry in their mouth

Hatbox squeaky toy features screen art of the Hatbox Ghost on one side and The Haunted Mansion logo on other side

Pet costume: polyester

Hatbox squeaky toy: 5” x 5 1/2”

It’s such a cute costume and the current price is much more affordable than the $50 price tag, especially if you have a small pet. For a larger dog, that makes more sense.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!