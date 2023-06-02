Haunted Mansion Ezra, Gus, & Phineas Plushies From Super7!







If you’re sad that a ghost did not follow you home the last time you visited Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Super7 has the solution for you. The company has just announced three new plushies based on the notorious hitchhiking ghosts!

Ezra, Gus, and Phineas plushies. Right now, all Disney merchandise at Super7 is 20% off. Not a bad deal considering each of these hitchhiking ghosts was only $20, to begin with.

Ezra and Phineas measure 17″ tall, while Gus, of course, is only 14″ in height. Gus comes with his ball and chain, while Phineas comes with what I’ve always considered a medicine bag.

“They say you should never pick up hitchhikers, but you can make an exception for Super7’s new plush featuring the ghostly drifters of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion! Measuring 14-17″ tall, Ezra, Gus, and Phineas are ready to follow you home!”

While the Haunted Mansion may be a primarily kid-friendly ride, it appears that the upcoming second-attempt film adaptation will be PG-13. Yet, from what we’ve seen, this new film may be more faithful to the famous ride than the previous Eddie Murphy film.

From what we see of the few ghosts in the trailer, they look more in line with Rolly Crump’s sketches and the in-house spirits. That’s a good thing since the Haunted Mansion is a beloved ride of me and Geeky Sparkles.

I wonder if this would have been the case if Guillermo del Toro had ever gotten to make his version of the classic ride. Guillermo’s films always have a very distinctive visual style. Would it have worked well in the confines of a dwelling filled with 999 happy haunts? We may never know.

What do you think of the new plushies and the upcoming Haunted Mansion movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Super7]