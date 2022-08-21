Haunted Mansion Doorables Are Adorably Perfect For The Spooky Season!

Disney is ramping it up with their Doorables figures. They came out with them a few years ago, but they weren’t very popular lately and now Disney is back with a bunch of new sets. I’ve been seeing them at stores like Walmart lately. Amazon is getting in on the action with an exclusive Haunted Mansion Doorables set.

There are 12 exclusive Disney figures in each collector pack including Opera Singer, Bride, Mummy, Gus, Ezra, Phineas, Rolo Rumkin, Ned Nub, Cousin Algernon, Butler, Maid, and Groundskeeper.

Some collector packs even include a thirteenth rare mystery figure!

Each Disney mini figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall and features signature Doorables stylized detailing and sparkly glitter eyes.

Ideal for collecting and trading.

Ages 5+

From Just Play

There is a bonus figure but not every pack gets the 13th figure. It’s obvious from the silhouette on the package that the 13th figure is Madame Leota.

These have been out for several months but I found them super cute and perfect for the upcoming holiday season!

