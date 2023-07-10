Haunted Mansion Bride Doll Now Available on Shop Disney







Shop Disney has just dropped the new Haunted Mansion Bride aka Constance Hatchaway doll and she’s a stunner. Like the other collector dolls they’ve released this one is about $150. She is a larger doll at 16″ tall.

She is limited to 6,000 pieces.

Her hands are translucent too!

Let’s take a look!

“Constance Hatchaway, better known as The Black Widow Bride, is one of the most infamous residents of The Haunted Mansion. This limited-edition Bride doll captures the immortal beauty in exquisite detail, from her ghostly features to the sparkling jewels she wears and the skulls embroidered on her shimmering veil. Legend has it that Constance outlived five husbands and walks the mansion’s dark halls, with a candle in one hand and a hatchet in the other, looking (hunting?) for number six. Truth is she’ll live on as a v-eerie special part of your collection.

Limited Edition of 6,000*

Certificate of Authenticity

Beautifully sculpted and highly detailed

Vintage-inspired blue-tinted hairstyle and make-up

Translucent hands

Finely detailed white satin wedding gown with blue mesh fishtail hem

Silver and blue brocade detail

Blue satin collar, cuffs and waistband

Colorful gem accents

Lace cropped jacket with skull details

Mesh veil with skull embroidery

Simulated pearl necklace

Simulated ruby mirror brooch

Includes candle, hatchet, headband with veil, necklace, brooch and boots

Doll stand

Fully poseable

PVC / POM / ABS / PP“

I like that she has both an ax and a candle accessory and she’s fully poseable.

She does have a certificate of authenticity as well.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!