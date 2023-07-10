Haunted Mansion Bride Doll Now Available on Shop Disney

Shop Disney has just dropped the new Haunted Mansion Bride aka Constance Hatchaway doll and she’s a stunner. Like the other collector dolls they’ve released this one is about $150. She is a larger doll at 16″ tall.
She is limited to 6,000 pieces.
Her hands are translucent too!
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Bride Doll – $149.99
“Constance Hatchaway, better known as The Black Widow Bride, is one of the most infamous residents of The Haunted Mansion. This limited-edition Bride doll captures the immortal beauty in exquisite detail, from her ghostly features to the sparkling jewels she wears and the skulls embroidered on her shimmering veil. Legend has it that Constance outlived five husbands and walks the mansion’s dark halls, with a candle in one hand and a hatchet in the other, looking (hunting?) for number six. Truth is she’ll live on as a v-eerie special part of your collection.
- Limited Edition of 6,000*
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Beautifully sculpted and highly detailed
- Vintage-inspired blue-tinted hairstyle and make-up
- Translucent hands
- Finely detailed white satin wedding gown with blue mesh fishtail hem
- Silver and blue brocade detail
- Blue satin collar, cuffs and waistband
- Colorful gem accents
- Lace cropped jacket with skull details
- Mesh veil with skull embroidery
- Simulated pearl necklace
- Simulated ruby mirror brooch
- Includes candle, hatchet, headband with veil, necklace, brooch and boots
- Doll stand
- Fully poseable
- PVC / POM / ABS / PP“
I like that she has both an ax and a candle accessory and she’s fully poseable.
She does have a certificate of authenticity as well.
