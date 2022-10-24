Hasbro’s Trying Hard With These Retro ‘Star Wars’ Toys

The next batch of classic Kenner Original Trilogy Star Wars figures is on the way. Now Hasbro is focusing on a group of toys from the Return of the Jedi line that appeared on shelves back in the early 1980s. Will these be enough to draw customers and collectors back in after the dark times?

The Return of the Jedi Kenner figures includes Endor Han Solo, Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, the Emperor, Skiff Guard Lando Calrissian, Princess Leia as Boushh, and a Biker Scout. Each figure is nearly identical to their early ’80s counterparts, but the prices have, of course, gone up. Sadly, the packaging is loaded with that ugly large “RETRO” label and all the various new warning signs the legal department makes you slap on them.

Each figure is set to release on May 1st, 2023, but they call be pre-ordered now.

I’ll be honest. It’s nice to see these figures’ carded versions back and at reasonable prices. $11.99 is much lower than I had expected. Given the trends we’ve seen in retro collectibles, I would not have been surprised if each of these Kenner-inspired Retro Collection figures had been priced at $20-$30 apiece. They’re not worth that price at all, but Disney and Hasbro have some weird ideas about what constitutes a fair market price.

If you look closely, you can see some tweaks that Hasbro had to make to the old molds. They’re subtle, but if you grew up playing with these figures, then you know that Luke’s lightsaber had a really thin hilt, making it a pain for the figure to hold. We used to superglue the saber to his right hand. Hasbro appears to have made the hilt a bit larger instead of sticking with the original’s almost flat design.

Now, did they improve Boushh’s helmet? It was awesome that we could disguise Leia back in the day, but I remember the front of the flexible headgear started to tear. I think it was a very soft vinyl. Given Leia’s head still looks tiny, Hasbro probably kept the slide-on version instead of making the heads interchangeable. Oh, well.

The best figure in this line is Han. Why? Because all of us would use him as a double for Indiana Jones! Remember, the Indy figures back then were hard to come by, so we had to make do with the extra Hans we had. But, thanks to the khaki outfit, it only took a little imagination to turn him into Dr. Jones. Ah, memories.

Did any of these retro figures catch your eye? Let us know below.

[Source: Hasbro Pulse]