Hasbro’s Star Wars Vintage Collection ‘Ghost’  Finishes Big!







HasLab has redeemed the Star Wars toy line by getting another high-end collectible crowdfunded. After the Reva and Rancor campaigns flopped, I was worried that this was going to be another flop.

However, when you offer something worthwhile, like a large-scale ship from a fan-favorite series, the backers will come. Boy, did they ever come (heh).

The original goal was for 8k people to throw down $499.99. The ‘Star Wars The Vintage Collection, The Ghost’ crowdfunded, ended up with 21,768 backers, surpassing every stretch goal and accumulating over $10.8m.

That’s impressive because the last few weeks felt like the campaign had stalled. Sure, it was funded, but not all of the extra action figures had been unlocked. Then in the final hours, the needed thousand fans came through, and then some.

The unlocked tiers mean Star Wars Rebels fans will now get Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Zeb to man all of the various stations inside of The Ghost.

Oddly, Hasbro didn’t try to throw in another couple of bonus tiers during the final couple of weeks. Maybe the company learned its lesson after the pathetic add-ons it tried to use during the Rancor pledge drive.

In case you missed out, here are the features of the 28″ wide, 13″ tall, and 34.5″ long ship:

Opening front ramp

Removable landing gear

Multiple removable panels for interior access and play

Nose turret with removable canopy

Signature 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret

Docking bay for the Phantom II to snap into place

The Ghost interior features:

Main cockpit with seating for 4

Nose turret with seating for 1

Crew quarters with bunk beds

The Captain’s quarters with single bed

Galley and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table

The Phantom II shuttle has the following features:

Cockpit with seating for 1 figure

Functional landing gear

Exclusive removable mini bust of Chopper that can be popped in and out behind the cockpit exterior

[Source: HasLab]