Hasbro Whips Up New ‘Indiana Jones’ Merchandise

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming out this year, Hasbro is revving up the hype machine with many new merchandise announcements. Interestingly, many of the new toys are related to classic Indy films rather than his latest adventure. So let’s check out what’s on offer.
Figures.com posted a healthy amount of the upcoming merchandise, including a whip, 12″ talking Indy, Adventure Series figures, and more reissues of the 1980s retro toys. Indiana Jones will also debut in a kid-friendly toyline known as Worlds of Adventure. These 2.5″ tall characters include vehicles and other play accessories. Yes, Helena Shaw is included in this line, too.
The Fanstream event showed off more upcoming 6″ figures, including teases of characters who’ve not yet been made. The Indiana Jones Adventures Series will include the following:
- Last Crusade Watler Donovan
- Last Crusade Professor Jones
- Club Obi-Wan Indiana Jones
- Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones
- Helena Shaw
- Black Sleep of Kali Indiana Jones
- Temple of Doom Bridge Indiana Jones
- Short Round
Yes, the Adventure Series figures will come in Hasbro’s new windowless, plastic-free boxes. So, collectors who like displaying their action figures will get to show off a rendered image of the figure instead of the real thing. Lovely.
“Features real whip action, as well as 10+ iconic sound effects and phrases from the Indiana Jones films.”
“This Indiana Jones Action-Crackin’ Whip extends to over 3 feet long and features snap & retract action. With the flick of the wrist, kids can enjoy real whip action as the Indiana Jones Action-Crackin’ Whip uncoils and automatically retracts.”
What do you think of these newly announced Indiana Jones items? Let us know below.
[Source: Figures.com]
