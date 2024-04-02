Hasbro Announces Deadpool & Wolverine, Retro Iron Man, Star Wars, and She-Hulk Collectibles







Hasbro recently made several announcements regarding Disney-owned properties. While it’s not surprising to see new Star Wars Black Series and Marvel Legends figures come to market, it was surprising that the company would continue with some other retro-inspired lines.

Toy Biz had a shakey start in the late 1980s with a lackluster Batman ’89 toy line but eventually gained its stride with an excellent X-Men action figure series. Hasbro has been reviving the old ToyBiz style of packaging and IPs, one of which is the Fox Kids Iron Man animated series.

I was pretty sure this line was going to be discontinued. It was impossible to find, and aside from the proton cannon set that lets you recreate Iron Man’s Marvel VS Capcom ultimate attack, it felt underwhelming.

According to Toyark‘s coverage of Wondercon, Hasbro isn’t done with the series yet. The best part of the next wave is that it’s not trying to stick strictly to recreating what Toy Biz offered in the 1990s.

The Iron Man line uses retro packaging to give us retooled and new versions of Tony Stark’s armor. This time, we’re getting a gold version of Model 01 and the blocky Model 09. The more modernized Model 20 armor is also coming.

The best thing about this latest wave is the return of classic She-Hulk! She stood out in the animated series, and it’s nice to see her comic book and animation look represented here. She-Hulk will, no doubt, be the figure everyone goes for.

You won’t see this version of Jennifer Walters collecting dust in the clearance aisle like her MCU counterpart currently is.

The next wave of the Star Wars 3.75″ line focuses mainly on Rebels / Ahsoka. Zeb, Ezra, and Kanan are back. While the two human characters will be on blister packs, Zeb is being stuck in a windowless box. Why?!

Deadpool and Wolverine are also in the mix. The Deadpool Legacy Collection continues to grow with the addition of a new Hugh Jackman Wolvie. He’s decked out in the sleeveless undershirt and jeans he wore in that fantastic X-Mansion scene from X-Men 2.

This may be one of the best-looking movie Wolverine figures I’ve seen. The buck does not appear to reuse parts, and the angry Logan interchangeable head is excellent.

Sadly, this one comes with a few accessories and is still priced at $24.99. Come on, Hasbro!

I don’t think it had to be said that Wade Wilson would also get a new figure in his action figure line, but … he is. Like Logan, this Deadpool figure is based on the Fox Universe films.

Unlike Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth has several more accessories, including two katanas, guns, and a unicorn. Since Hasbro has been cheap with the Legends figures for several years, it’s nice to see a $24.99 figure coming with so much.

Both of these new Marvel Legends figures are due out in July.

[Source: Toyark]

[Source: Hasbro]

[Source: Hasbro]