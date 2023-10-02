Has Rachel Zegler been fired From Disney’s Live Action ‘Snow White’ This Week?







Is Rachel Zegler fired from Disney’s live-action “Snow White” film? It’s a question I keep seeing repeatedly trending, likely because Inside the Magic keeps doing a variation on the subject every few hours, and frankly, it’s getting ridiculous.

The answer at this point in time is No.

As of right now, there is no indication that Rachel Zegler has been fired from the film. Frankly, it would make no sense to fire her now as the film is mostly finished. They are already facing a huge spend on this movie, and firing her to reshoot the entire film makes no sense. They would cancel it first, but they don’t seem to be doing that either.

For better or worse, the film is still a go, and she is still the star. No matter how many times Inside the Magic tries to put up articles to stir the pot for clicks.

Lately, Zegler hasn’t been making as many controversial comments, which has some wondering if Disney told her to stop talking, but we don’t know if that is the case of not.

Zegler aside, fans of Snow White are not happy about the replacement of the seven dwarfs with diverse “bandits,” and the story has clearly been changed for “modern audiences.” Disney should just shelve this one or drop it on Disney+, but at this point, they still have the film slated for March 22, 2024.

