Harvey’s To Release Shag Designed Disneyland Streamline Tote on 2/20







Harvey’s has just announced that a new Steamlined Tote featuring Disneyland designs by Shag, will be released on Monday, February 20th!

The bag features different art on each side. With one side showcasing the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue with the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Dapper Dans and two women taking a selfie.

The other side features the Disneyland Omnibus, the Matterhorn, Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Monorail coming in from the side, a family buying Mickey Ice Cream bars and a Cast Member selling balloons.

It also comes with a bag charm featuring the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue.

Here is the lining fabric (or potential fabric for other pieces?)

It seems the tote will only be available at Disneyland and one location in Disney Springs. According to the Facebook post the bag can be found at: Disneyana in the Disneyland© Resort, Off the Page in Disney’s California Adventure, WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney, and at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories in Disney Springs.

Here’s the write-up:

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land.” Celebrate the magic of Disneyland Park with this Medium Streamline Tote featuring original artwork by the artist Shag! Each side features a view of Main Street U.S.A that’ll make you feel like you’re strolling through the park with your best friend.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!