Harveys To Release new Disney Chip ‘n’ Dale Line Tomorrow

Harveys next team up with Disney seems to be focused on the chipmunk duo Chip ‘n’ Dale with pieces releasing tomorrow, February 17th at 8AM PST/ 11AM EST.
View this post on Instagram
So far they have unveiled a couple of pieces:
Double-Sided Wunderlust Bag featuring Chip ‘n’ Dale’s faces on the front and behinds on the back.
A medium Foldover Crossbody.
“This bag is fully lined with our durable liner featuring Chip ‘n’ Dale with Cognac accents and a pop of color Magenta zipper. We topped things off with a charm featuring Chip on one side and Dale on the other.”
The Shopper Tote
“..made from the same durable lining that goes into each of our bags and is perfect for trips to the grocery store.”
Classic Wallet
Two Berry Charms, one featuring Chip and one featuring Dale.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.