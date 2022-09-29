Harveys To Release EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pieces

EPCOT has been my favorite park since I was little, granted it used to be a lot different then as well. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT and Harveys is set to release a medium streamline tote featuring the EPCOT attraction symbols and an homage to Figment.

The only downside is that due to the Hurricane the pieces will not debut with the rest of the EPCOT 40th collection on October 1, but they will be coming.

Here’s the announcement:

“Join Harveys as we celebrate the place where the impossible becomes possible! This year we’re celebrating the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with a Medium Streamline Tote featuring all of the colorful EPCOT Pavilion Symbols with Sapphire handles and a Razzleberry crossbody strap. It’s not just your imagination! Peer inside to find a playful liner with everyone’s favorite dragon – Figment!

Due to unforeseen weather conditions in Florida, the release of the Disney EPCOT 40th Anniversary collection has been delayed. When we have more information about the release we will make an announcement. When it does release, the collection will be available in Creations Shop in EPCOT

Our thoughts are with everyone in Florida and we hope that you stay safe during the hurricane. We’re sending you lots of love.”

Figment is featured in the lining:

We see Figment in various poses.

Harvey’s 40th Anniversary Purse Charm that appears to be Figment in his hot air balloon.

I adore Figment and I really wish we could get Dreamfinder back too. I’m sure people would buy the heck out of anything that features both characters, but they seem to continue to deny the glorious ginger his return.

However, I do love anything that features the EPCOT symbols.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!