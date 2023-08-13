Harveys Has New Chip ‘N’ Dale Bags Releasing on Friday, August 18th







Harveys has announced that there will be a new line of bags and accessories featuring everyone’s favorite cartoon chipmunks, Chip and Dale!

The new collection will release on Friday, August 18th at 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT. But the day before, there will be a live stream where they will unveil pieces and “surprises.”

“Here comes trouble! Double trouble with our favorite chipmunks! This Chipmunk Crossbody features a double-sided design with Disney’s Chip on one side and Dale on the other. Perfect for twinning with your best friend!

Disney Chip ‘n’ Dale Classic will be released on Friday, August 18th at 8am PDT exclusively on shopharveys.com”

