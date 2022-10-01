Harvey’s EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pieces With Figment To Release Next Week

Harveys had announced that they would be releasing a Medium Streamline Tote, a Figment hot air balloon keychain and a Figment Plush Crossbody bag. The original plan was to do the release on the 40th Anniversary kick-off today, but due to Hurricane Ian that has been pushed back to October 4th.

Fans can purchase these items in the park on on Shop Disney Tuesday.

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort with Harveys! Spark your next journey into adventure with our Medium Streamline Tote and Plush Crossbody. Find the collection at Creations Shop in EPCOT and online at shopDisney on Tuesday, October 4th”

It does appear that these items will be made available online too.

I really do love these pieces.

