Harry Potter Dumbledore Actor Sir Michael John Gambon Passes Away







I have some sad news to report. Sir Michael John Gambon, known for playing Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter films, has died at age 83. According to his wife and son, he passed away in the hospital from pneumonia.

Here is the statement from his family, issued by his publicist:

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.”

Gambon was an Irish-English actor who was one of the original members of the Royal National Theater. He worked for over six decades in television, film, radio, and theater. He won numerous Olivier Awards, four BAFTA Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards over the course of his career.

He was born in Ireland on October 19, 1940. Raised in London, he trained to be an engineer but then turned to acting and theater. He continued to act for decades, retiring in 2015.

Various characters played by Sir Michael John Gambon include French detective Jules Maigret from the series “Maigret,” Philip Marlow in “The Singing Detective,” King George V in “The King’s Speech,” Mr Woodhouse in the 2010 “Emma” film, President Lyndon B Johnson in “Path to War,” and other stage, television and film roles including Albus Dumbledore in “Harry Potter.”

Gambon took over the role of the Headmaster of Hogwarts after the previous actor, Richard Harris, passed away in 2002. Gambon started the role with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in 2004.

This has led to numerous remembrance posts on X.