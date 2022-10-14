Harrison Ford is Rumored To Be New Thunderbolt Ross in The MCU

Many pop culture news outlets are reporting that Harrison Ford is set to join the MCU as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The character of of Thaddeus Ross was played by the late William Hurt. Hurt appeared in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

It’s apparently been “confirmed” by a couple of different sources at this point, but as always, take it with a grain of salt until Disney or Marvel confirm it. But I wouldn’t be covering it if I didn’t think it sounded somewhat likely.

Originally the character was played by William Hurt, but since he has passed away Marvel needs a new actor in the roll and that actor is reportedly Ford.

According to those rumors the actor has signed on to appear in Thunderbolts scheduled for release on July 26, 2024 and it’s being reported that he will also appear in Captain America: New World Order scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

One of the originators of the report, Jeff Sneider, had said the plan was to announce (and confirm) that Ford was going to play Ross in the MCU during D23, but Kathleen Kennedy was afraid it would take attention away from her, I mean Indiana Jones 5, so they didn’t release the information.

Of course we can’t confirm that.

Hopefully this is true. I could see Harrison Ford pulling it off.

Source: CBR