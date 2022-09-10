Harrison Ford Emotional About New Indiana Jones Movie



At D23, a new trailer of Indiana Jones 5 was shown. Along with the footage, costars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared onstage together to discuss the long awaited film.

Ford got emotional when saying, “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons.” He was pointing over to his costar, Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was beaming from ear to ear.

Harrison Ford continued, “Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

IGN posted the moment to Twitter:

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge get a standing ovation after the crowd watched the Indiana Jones 5 trailer for the first time! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vRA96tK3Kq — IGN (@IGN) September 10, 2022

Harrison Ford, who is now 80, hinted at the fact that this might be last film as Indiana Jones. “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much.”

The last foray into adventure for Indiana Jones was fourteen years ago with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Unlike all the previous installments of everyone’s favorite archeologist’s adventures, this is not directed by Steven Spielberg. James Mangold is the director of the newest film with Spielberg as a hand-on producer. Iconic composer, John Williams, has returned to compose the film.

The cast lead by Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and is being rounded out by Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renèe Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

The current release date for the newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is June 30, 2023. The official trailer has yet to be released.

Enjoy the teaser trailer from Screen Culture:

**Editors Note**

I’m just adding this one photo from D23 to warm your heart.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunite at #D23Expo 38 years after ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.’ pic.twitter.com/bbl6qQBWoU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2022



Are you excited about the new Indiana Jones movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Variety