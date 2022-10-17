Harrison Ford Confirmed As General Ross For The MCU

Previously we reported that Harrison Ford was rumored to be joining the MCU as the new actor playing Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (General Ross.) The character was previously played by the late William Hurt.

Ford will be taking over the roll for the upcoming ‘Captain America: New World Order’ (Captain America 4) and in the ‘Thunderbolts’ film.

The Red Hulk was teased in Disney+ ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ as was The Intelligencia. That all ties back to Ross. The MCU needs the character moving forward and have been using Ross in several different projects so there was a need to recast the part.

Comicbook.com did bring up a valid point about Ford’s age and if he could do the rigging work like Tatiana Maslany. If they would go that route they might have a lighter rig or they could use a younger actor to do the body action for the character. Or maybe they will do what they’ve been doing at Marvel and make Red Hulk a woman, and split the character from Ross. I’m kidding….mostly.

Who knows what they will do, but it does seem that Red Hulk is being set up.

We do know that Harrison Ford will be playing General Ross moving forward with Captain America: New World Order scheduled for release on May 3, 2024 and Thunderbolts scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

Sources: THR, Comicbook.com