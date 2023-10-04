Hard Rock Café Creates Leo Messi Kids Menu







Leo Messi, an international football star, continues his partnership with Hard Rock Café. The latest addition to the Hard Rock Café in this partnership with Messi is the Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu.

Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador Leo Messi are taking their partnership to a new level with the first-ever Messi menu for kids. The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu launches today at all Hard Rock Cafes, including the Universal CityWalk Orlando one.

Expanding on Hard Rock International’s partnership with the world-renowned soccer sensation, this new kid’s menu features the Messi X Burger, the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich, and other kid-friendly options. The kids’ meal also receives a special nod to the international sports icon. Each kids’ meal includes a complimentary mini golden soccer ball toy, a collectible poster, an activity sheet, and stickers with every meal.

“As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids,” said Leo Messi. “Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick-off the new kids menu, offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Leo Messi on this special addition to the Hard Rock menu,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “We know how much children and their parents alike look up to Leo, and we’re proud to offer something wholesome for the whole family to enjoy while visiting our locations around the world.”

Of Course, There is New Messi Merchandise Along with the Messi Kids Menu

Fans can also take some of the Messi magic home via a new collection of Hard Rock X Messi 3.0 merchandise for kids and adults. This collection includes a kid-sized version of the iconic Messi Chef’s Coat and a particular mini soccer ball, available at select Rock Shops. A portion of proceeds from the mini soccer balls sold at the Rock Shop will be donated to kid’s charities worldwide via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

For even more fun, fans can scan a QR code to enter a 360 digital experience with Leo Messi himself. They can watch an AI-generated Messi with the Messi Chicken Sandwich or greet fans at the Hard Rock Cafe. Also available on the 360 digital experience is access to purchase the new retail options for kids and adults, a trivia game, wallpaper downloads, and more.

The Messi phenomenon looks to be picking up speed. This process seems like one more step in the right direction for the partnership between Messi and Hard Rock International. Of course, Hard Rock Cafe already has the Messi Chicken Sandwich.

Yes, we will be trying the new kids’ meals at Hard Rock Cafe Orlando at Universal CityWalk Orlando soon. As always, eat like you mean it!