Happy Meal Toys Spoil Potential Villain For Captain America 4







The upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World has had a rather rocky development, with rumors of poor test screenings, reshoots, and even delays leading to some wondering when the film will actually be released.



So little is known about the film, and the only hint at any story is its multiple subtitles, with the first being “New World Order” but being changed to “Brave New World” due to political concerns. This will also be the first Captain America film without Chris Evans as Falcon (Played by: Anthony Mackie) has taken up the mantel (as seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier).







But we may now know of a character that will be appearing in the film, one that will serve as the potential main villain of the story. That being Red Hulk. Red Hulk is the alter ego of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross after he, too, was mutated like Bruce Banner, but far more deadly.



The information came from a leaked Happy Meal set for McDonald’s, which @colecionaveis_fastfood on Instagram believes is in Brazil.







The pictures also show other heroes who will be appearing including a new version of Falcon aka Joaquín Torres, Ruth Bat-Seraph aka Sabra and Daimondback.



Red Hulk, aka Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, will be portrayed by Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford, who has taken over the role from William Hurt due to his passing in 2022. Hurt played the character in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It will be interesting to see how Ford portrays the character.



What do you think of the leaks? Will Red Hulk be the main villain? Or will he be a puppet of Samual Sterns, aka “Leader” (Played by Tim Blake Nelson)? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: CBR