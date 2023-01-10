‘Happily Ever After’ Returns To Magic Kingdom April 3

Fan-favorite, nostalgic nighttime spectacular, “Happily Ever After,” is set to return to Magic Kingdom on April 3. This is not a drill!

The beloved fireworks show is making a comeback with “all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A.”

Meanwhile, “Disney Enchantment” will have its final show on April 2 (which will not be missed).

“Harmonious” will also feature its last performance on April 2 with “EPCOT Forever” returning April 3 for a limited time before a brand new nighttime spectacular debuts at EPCOT later this year.

Are you excited for “Happily Ever After” to return? Let us know in the comments below!