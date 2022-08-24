Halloween Themed Oh, My Gourd Cupcake at Magic Kingdom

Halloween season started within the Magic Kingdom this month. Of course, that season comes with a variety of tasty treats for guests to buy and enjoy. Walt Disney World earns a solid reputation for making cupcakes. Walt Disney World can (and will) create a cupcake for almost any occasion. Since this is Halloween season, pumpkin rules the day. Walt Disney World started selling pumpkin spice cupcakes on August 12th. Yes, I know “Pumpkin Spice” season arrives earlier every year at your local Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts.

Fittingly, the “Oh, My Gourd Cupcake” can be found in the Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom. If you walk inside that location and think of going to a Starbucks, there exists a good reason. This location functions as the Starbucks for Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom guests may use Starbucks gift cards and collect reward points here with their purchases. However, you may not redeem “Star” rewards here of any type.

The Oh, My Gourd Cupcake costs $6.29. This pumpkin spice cupcake comes with cinnamon cream cheese icing. According to Disney’s description, this cupcake is finished with dark chocolate ears. This Halloween seasonal treat may be purchased at Magic Kingdom for day guests and Mickey’s Not Scary Halloween Party participants.

In this case, the standard Disney menu description undersells the appearance of this cupcake. This cupcake comes with a pumpkin on top also. The “pumpkin” sitting atop consists of similar pumpkin spice cake as the main portion of cupcake. I found the texture like the seasonal pumpkin bread you can find at your local Starbucks. Obviously, if you are not team #PumpkinSpice, then avoid this cupcake. The orange frosting holding the layers together tastes like an above average vanilla buttercream. The cinnamon crème cheese icing resides within the two layers also. This cinnamon cream cheese flavor functioned as highlight of cupcake for me.

I found the orange leaves especially nice to view before devouring his cupcake. The orange leaves and the green decorations/icing tasted adequate. Still, pumpkin spice and cinnamon star within this cupcake during my experience. Also, this cupcake avoids the dry taste of some similar treats found in Magic Kingdom shops.

This treat makes a nice safe Halloween treat for pumpkin spice fans. In a Halloween season with some scary food items at Magic Kingdom, this option provides a solid sanctuary.

As always, eat like you mean it!