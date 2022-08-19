Halloween Themed M&M Peanut Butter Churro at Magic Kingdom

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party returned this year and food options can be found all over the park. The first night of that event happened on August 12th. In coordination with that event several Halloween themed treats started being sold only in Magic Kingdom. Many Halloween food items will only be available during the actual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Yet, several items were released on August 12th for daytime guests also in the Magic Kingdom. In an earlier article, we covered the announcement of food/beverage items themed to Halloween this year.

One treat causing some buzz and available all day at the Magic Kingdom is a Halloween themed churro. This churro might qualify as a “super churro.”

The M&M Peanut Butter Churro sounded awesome when I first heard about it. This churro comes rolled in peanut dust with peanut sauce, chocolate sauce, and M&M’s peanut butter. You can find this treat at the snack cart near Cinderella Castle. These churros cost $7.25.

So how did it taste? Well, obviously if you dislike peanuts or peanut butter for any reason, avoid this churro. However, if you love sugary peanut butter, this deserves you attention.

The peanut dust tastes as expected like very crushed peanut. Since I enjoy peanuts, I appreciated that. As expected for an M&M peanut treat, the peanut butter and chocolate work well together. I found the peanut butter sauce offered a high-quality flavor. Overall, this Halloween treat tastes very decent.

On the negative side, churros at Magic Kingdom often greet guests with a stale taste. I suggest getting this churro early in the day or when you notice a fresh batch arriving to avoid that issue. The M&M candies may separate themselves from the churro so be careful regarding that. The chocolate melts quickly. With the one I got during the Halloween party; I suspect it started melting long before I got it. Yet, the background flavor of cinnamon from the churro hinders the flavors of the peanut butter and chocolate. With that weakness and the messy factor due to melting, you may wish to pass on this treat. As always, eat like you mean it!