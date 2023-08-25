Halloween Horror Nights Update (August 25, 2023) Tribute Store Facade and More!







Today served as a surprisingly good day for Halloween Horror Nights fans. The Halloween Horror Nights house merchandise dropped in Universal Orlando stores today. Also, construction for Halloween Horror Nights continues, with the event officially starting on the first day of September.

We walked around Universal Studios Florida theme park to look at the props for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) this year. We saw signs of house entrances, the HHN Tribute Store façade, a sign for a show, and a few more props in one scare zone.

Portals Appear

HHN fans love seeing the house queue entrances appear. Even though waits for the HHN house can be long, seeing these portals placed in Universal Studios Florida means the big event arrives soon. These portals can be found all over the theme park where the HHN house entrance will be.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Facade

With the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store returning to the New York area, guests will enter this comic bookstore themed walk-through attraction there. The Tribute Store façade contains many homages to former Tribute Stores and previous events.

In one section, we see what looks like an actual board game we are dying to play in real life. In other parts of this façade, we see references to horror and comics in a beautiful merging. Also, if you look close enough (when it is not so sunny), you can see plenty of references to the Earl the Squirrel.

With this Tribute Store opening for annual passholders on August 30, 2023, we will know far more about this year’s HHN Tribute Store then. Also, if you plan to visit during HHN, the Tribute Store entrance resides in the Vamp ’69 scare zone. Perhaps that is why this comic book store is a Vampire free zone.

Shipyard ‘32

The scare zone in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida added a few more props since our last visit. We see a large crane now. Still, more importantly, the specter of Dr. Oddfellow looms large with a van displaying his logo. Remember, Dr. Oddfellow influences all the scare zones this year.

Nightmare Fuel for Halloween Horror Nights

The Fuel Girls and the Nightmare Fuel show returns this year for HHN. This year, the show is entitled “Revenge Dream.” We know that rehearsals for this show have been going on. We must wait until next week to see what this year’s show looks like.

That concludes our trip around Universal Studios Florida. Once again, HHN starts September 1 for all the fun.