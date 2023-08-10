Halloween Horror Nights Photo Update (August 10, 2023)







Today at Universal Orlando Resort functions as media day for the grand opening of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast tomorrow. Still, many Universal Orlando Resort guests wait in anticipation of more Halloween Horror Nights information instead. We saw a few new things.

In a previous update, we showed some of the work being done in preparation for Halloween Horror Nights. This week, we see a new large prop added to the front of Universal Studios Florida and several Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food tents have gone up. These bring with them clues about the food for Halloween Horror Nights this year. Of course, with Taste of Terror tonight, we will learn far more.

Dr. Oddfellow Staging Area

In front of the UNIVRS store at Universal Studios Florida, a large stage-type prop has appeared. Could this be for Dr. Oddfellow? Since he is the unofficial icon this year for Halloween Horror Nights, his presence will be seen in houses and all scare zones.

Two Food Trailers for Halloween Horror Nights

Two food trailers have been added to Universal Studios Florida. One of them resides near the Springfield, USA area. The other food trailer sits near Music Plaza Stage. Though we cannot confirm it, we suspect the food truck near Music Plaza Stage will be themed to Dr. Oddfellow. That food truck might sell odd things like scary-sounding hot dogs and a variation of the funnel fries from last year.

Chucky Food Stand

Located near the speculated location of the Chucky house for this year’s HHN event is a food booth for Chucky fans. This food booth can be found in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida. Rumors indicate that Chucky has devised a HOT food item that Tennesse residents will judge the heat of until the end. We learned at last year’s HHN, that Chucky likes to bring the heat with food.

Halloween Horror Nights Food Booth in New York Area of Universal Studios Florida

These three food booths look very much themed to Stranger Things and Surfer Boy Pizza, The Last of Us, and the Yeti HHN house. We should expect to find pizza at Surfer Boy Pizza, of course. We might even find a dessert that Yuri likes also. The Last of Us booth promises to bring scary items to remind video game players of being left behind or dealing with “meat.” The Yeti food booth should serve the already announced Bloody Campground Poutine.

Music Plaza Stage Food and Beverage Booth

Over by the rumored Dr. Oddfellow food trailer, we end our photo report with a groovy looking food and beverage tent. We have lots of theories about what will be served here but cannot confirm anything. Of course, this is HHN so expect some sugary adult beverages to be featured.

Thanks for coming on our journey around Universal Studios Florida. Hopefully, after reports from the Taste of Terror, we will know more about Halloween Horror Nights food for this year. For more information about HHN 2023 tickets, please consult the HHN website.