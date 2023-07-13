Halloween Horror Nights Multi-Night Ticket On Sale Now (and More Nights Added!)







For those looking to visit Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights for more than one or two nights, your tickets are on sale. The “Fear” passes for Halloween Horror Nights went on sale this morning on Universal Orlando Resort’s website. Also, the Halloween Horror Nights event looks to be extended longer than originally announced.

Besides multi-night tickets being released, the ticket description shows that November 1-4 will also be Halloween Horror Night evening in Orlando. That extends this event to 48 nights. This marks the longest Halloween Horror Nights has ever been before.

Halloween Horror Nights starts at Universal Orlando on September 1, 2023. Like most years, the level of multi-night tickets falls into four categories. Still, this year, the multi-night tickets come with a free six-month subscription to the Peacock streaming service.

Levels of Multi-Night Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights

Rush of Fear Passes – gives guests the ability to attend the first 18 event nights of the event. The dates are September 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21Guests 23, and 24. Guests MUST select the pass start date at the time of purchase. The first visit using the Pass MUST be ON or AFTER the selected start date – the pass will not be valid for any visits prior to that date.

This costs $179.99 for the pass without express access. With express access, this pass costs $529.99. That increase in the difference between standard admission and express makes a sizable jump.

Frequent Fear Pass – gives guests the ability to attend every Sunday through Thursday when the event happens and the opening weekend. These dates are

September 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, October 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31, and November 1, 2. Guest MUST select the pass start date at the time of purchase. The first visit using the Pass MUST be ON or AFTER the selected start date – the pass will not be valid for any visits prior to that date.

The standard price for this pass is $269.99. This pass with express costs $699.99.

Frequent Fear Plus Pass – guests purchasing this ticket earn the right to attend up to 40 nights. They can attend every Sunday through Friday evening, plus the first and last Saturday event nights. The dates are Sept. 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, Oct. 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, and Nov. 1-4.

This pass costs $269.99. The version with express costs $699.99.

Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – This pass entitles the purchaser to attend all 48 nights of Halloween Horror Nights this year. This pass earns free standard parking after 5:00 p.m. for purchasers also.

The standard version of this pass costs $374.99. The pass with express included costs $919.99.

Will you be attending Halloween Horror Nights this year? Which level of tickets will you purchase? Let us know in the comments below.