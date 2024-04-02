Search
Halloween Horror Nights May Start in August This Year

Halloween Horror Nights May Start in August This Year

Universal Orlando

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
A new rumor seems to indicate that Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights event (HHN) could start in August this year. According to a rumor from WDWNT, an internal hiring ad states that HHN 33 will run from August 30 to November 2, 2024.

In the internal ad looking for Scareactors, puppeteers, and stilt walkers, the dates for rehearsal are listed as August 1- 29th, with performance running from the August 30-November 2 dates.

Unfortunately we don’t have any indication about which IP we might see at the HHN event this year from the ad, but those who want to submit for the job could do so until April 15, 2024. 

Hopefully, we get information a bit sooner this year than we did last year. 

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWNT


