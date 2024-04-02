Halloween Horror Nights May Start in August This Year

A new rumor seems to indicate that Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights event (HHN) could start in August this year. According to a rumor from WDWNT, an internal hiring ad states that HHN 33 will run from August 30 to November 2, 2024.
In the internal ad looking for Scareactors, puppeteers, and stilt walkers, the dates for rehearsal are listed as August 1- 29th, with performance running from the August 30-November 2 dates.
Unfortunately we don’t have any indication about which IP we might see at the HHN event this year from the ad, but those who want to submit for the job could do so until April 15, 2024.
Hopefully, we get information a bit sooner this year than we did last year.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: WDWNT
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.