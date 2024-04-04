Search
HomeUniversal OrlandoHalloween Horror Nights HHN 33 Will Start in August Confirmed

Halloween Horror Nights HHN 33 Will Start in August Confirmed

Universal Orlando

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Previously, it was reported that Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando could start in August of this year. Now, that does indeed appear to be the case. The dates will be running from August 30- November 3, 2024. 

Tickets seem to be available under Extras.

The dates available are: 

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15,18-22, and 2-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, and 30-31

November 1-3

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Disney Unveils Look At New Audio Animatronics For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has just released a look at some of their upcoming animatronics for the...
Disney Rumors

Disney Rumored To Be Filing Permits For Magic Kingdom Construction Beyond Thunder Mountain

A new rumor from X poster Scott Gustin seemingly indicates that Disney is filing...
Disney+

Disney Is Using 25th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Star Wars The Phantom Menace’ To Promote ‘The Acolyte’

Disney really wants to make their latest 'Star Wars' Disney+ show 'The Acolyte' stick....
Entertainment

LEGO Partners With Illumination For ‘Despicable Me 4’ Sets

When it comes to children's toys, one of the most popular brands is LEGO....

More like this

Disney News

Disney Unveils Look At New Audio Animatronics For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has just released a look at some of their upcoming animatronics for the...
Disney Rumors

Disney Rumored To Be Filing Permits For Magic Kingdom Construction Beyond Thunder Mountain

A new rumor from X poster Scott Gustin seemingly indicates that Disney is filing...
Disney+

Disney Is Using 25th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Star Wars The Phantom Menace’ To Promote ‘The Acolyte’

Disney really wants to make their latest 'Star Wars' Disney+ show 'The Acolyte' stick....

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC