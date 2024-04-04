Halloween Horror Nights HHN 33 Will Start in August Confirmed







Previously, it was reported that Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando could start in August of this year. Now, that does indeed appear to be the case. The dates will be running from August 30- November 3, 2024.

Tickets seem to be available under Extras.

Not seeing the #HHN2024 ticket & tour options when you look under tickets on the official website or app? They are currently under EXTRAS. Once you click or tap EXTRAS you’ll need to FILTER EXTRAS+ and select ☑️Halloween Horror Nights. You should then see single-night tickets,… pic.twitter.com/azJXTgGYzr — HHNCrypt – Halloween Horror Nights Crypt (@TheHHNCrypt) April 4, 2024

🗣️ HHN33 DATES AND TICKETS This year’s dates for Halloween Horror Nights are select nights from August 30th – November 3rd! Multiple ticket options for this years event are available now, including single night tickets, R.I.P. Tours, Express Passes, and Unmasking the Horror! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ZFaM2Z8zcn — HHN 365 (@HHN365) April 4, 2024

The dates available are:

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15,18-22, and 2-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, and 30-31

November 1-3

