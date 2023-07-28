Halloween Horror Nights HHN 32 Universal Orlando Scare Zone List







Today Universal Orlando dropped a list of their Houses and Scare Zones coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32. This year’s zones relate to Dr. Oddfellow.

The five Scare Zones for 2023 include:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror

“Dr. Oddfellow will lure you into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, you’ll soon realize you may not even survive the night.“

Dark Zodiac “Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell your doom. As his star rises, yours falls.“

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror “In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creations are running amok and are coming after you.“

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood “At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, you’ll jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience. They’re out for your blood.“

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged “Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped, spreading fear and chaos in their wake.“

Halloween Horror Nights 32 will run from September 1- November 4, 2023 at the Universal Orlando Resort!

