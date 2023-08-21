Halloween Horror Nights HHN 32 Lil’ Boo Merchandise Now Available Online







Halloween Horror Nights is almost upon us, with the event kicking off on September 1 and running through November 4, 2023. Ahead of the event Universal Orlando has released some adorable Lil’ Boo merchandise, along with other HHN merchandise on their online store!

Let’s take a look!

“Show your love for your favorite lil’ pumpkin with his black Halloween Horror Nights 2023 cap. Lil’ Boo is front and center, the back features “Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights” stitched in with white to have it pop against the color of the cap. The adjustable strap makes it so the cap fits most adults and almost all pumpkins. Don’t get caught in the pumpkin patch without it!

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

100% Cotton

6-Panel cap

Applique patch Lil’ Boo on the front

Embroidered “Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights” on back

Adult one-size-fits-most

Adjustable“

I love this one! It’s so cute! It comes in sizes SX-XXXLG.

“Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with this Halloween Horror Nights 2023 hooded sweatshirt. The deep olive green sweatshirt features a coffin with the HHN logo on the front and a spooky image of Lil’ Boo and his pals of the night wishing you to have a “Scary Halloween” on the back.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

100% Cotton

Screen print design

Adult size“

Sizes XS-XXXLG

“Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with this Halloween Horror Nights 2023 fitted tank. The deep olive green tank features a spooky image of Lil’ Boo and his pals of the night wishing you to have a “Scary Halloween”.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

60% Cotton/40% Polyester

Screen print design

Adult size“

Sizes XS-XXXLG

“Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with this Halloween Horror Nights 2023 T-Shirt. The vintage black shirt features a coffin with the HHN logo on the front and a spooky image of Lil’ Boo and his pals of the night wishing you to have a “Scary Halloween” on the back.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

100% Cotton

Screen print design

Adult size“

“Add a little fright to your home with this Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Lil’ Boo picture frame. The frame holds 4″ X 6″ photos and features Lil’ Boo and his pals of the night reminding you to have a “Scary Halloween”.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

Picture frame with kickstand

Displays 1 photo (4″ W x 6″ H)

10 1/2″ W x 8″ H“

I love these so much!

“Lil’ Boo has made its return to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2023, and now you can take some of the spooky fun with you. This multi-use decal set comes with thirteen different decals that are not only safe to be placed on most surfaces but can also be removed and reused.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

Removable and reusable

Printed decal graphics

Contains thirteen decals“

One of the cutest pieces!

“Bring Lil’ Boo home with you this Halloween Horror Nights with this Lil’ Boo Plush Pillow. This pillow will add the perfect spooky touch to any room décor.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

Polyester Fibers

8 3/4″ H X 11″ W

Surface wash only“

These pieces and other HHN 32 merchandise items are available online now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!