Halloween Horror Nights Details and Tickets Appear on Universal Orlando’s Website







Though fans still know very little, the first signs of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) in Orlando surfaced on the official Universal Orlando Resort website.

HHN fans woke up this morning to see the beginning of their spooky season presents being unwrapped. The days until they can enter the “Chucky,” themed Halloween Horror Nights house got closer. Guests can purchase Halloween Horror Nights tickets and other extras on the official Universal Orlando Resort website. When purchasing tickets, guests can find this information in the “add-on” section.

Dates for Halloween Horror Nights

HHN fans also learned the dates for Halloween Horror Nights this year. As expected, the first evening will be Friday, September 1. Though the schedule looks like more dates could be added, the rumor of adding several Monday and Tuesday nights to the event seems unlikely at this point. Halloween evening falls on a Tuesday. Still, right now, the only Tuesday listed for the event is Halloween evening. Fitting the typical pattern, the events will happen five nights a week in September and October on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Prices

Prices for available ticket media look like this:

Single Night Tickets start at $79.99.

Single Night Express passes start at $109.99.

R.I.P. Tour starts at $299.99.

Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour starts at $119.99.

Though this is early in the process, HHN fans can start to plan their trips to the 2023 event. The prices shown on the website, as usual, are starting prices. Expect most nights to cost more, with popular nights to cost far more. When ordering tickets, you will need to select a night. You will find the exact price for that evening when you do this. The Universal Orlando Resort website provides a calendar indicating the actual cost.

Multi-night ticket options are not shown yet. However, this follows the typical HHN ticket sales pattern. However, seeing the R.I.P. tours and Behind-the-Screams tours on sale so quickly will surprise some Halloween Horror Nights fans.

For HHN fans waiting for an official announcement of the HHN house lineup for this year, this brings you one step closer. Universal Orlando also unveiled new “See You in the Fog” merchandise today.

Will you be going to HHN this year? Let us know in the comments below.