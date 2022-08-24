Halloween Binx Pastry Tail at Magic Kingdom

One of the commonly mentioned treats sold in Magic Kingdom resides at the Cheshire Café snack stand. The “Cheshire Cat Tail” offers guests a tasty simple pastry with a bit of theming. For Halloween season, an adjustment to that classic offering occurred. For Halloween season, guests may purchase the “Binx Pastry Tail.” This pastry comes with (or is supposed to come with) a white chocolate coin of Binx from the Hocus Pocus movie.

The Binx Pastry Tail costs $5.79. The menu description reads “cat tail drizzled with dark chocolate and topped with Binx chocolate.” This pastry may be purchased during regular park hours at Magic Kingdom and during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

If you were like me, you expected a Cheshire Cat Tail with a piece of chocolate on top. Well, as of time of writing this pastry looks more like a “Bear Claw.” I say “time of writing” since things could have changed since I enjoyed one of these treats. However, the menu picture looked like the Cheshire Cat Tail. Just be prepared for either when you order this.

Also, be prepared for another twist of circumstances. Many guests attempting to buy the Binx pastry during the day between the first and second Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party found their “bearclaw” missing a Binx chocolate piece. Apparently, they ran out. When I ordered this on August 16th, they had the “Binx” pieces back but heard from one of my colleagues who attended the party on August 24th that they ran out of “Binx” pieces briefly.

Whether you get the full pastry or not, the key question involves how does it taste? Good news, this pastry tastes relatively good. A solid amount of chocolate resides within the pastry. Some compared this pastry to a chocolate croissant. The chocolate serves as a solid deterrent to tendencies of pastries like this getting too dry.

The Binx chocolate piece, if you get one, looks a bit like fondant. Yet, the Binx chocolate coin tastes like white chocolate. Binx can and will fall off this pastry. I suggest caution once you receive your pastry.

As mentioned, this pastry offers a pleasant taste. The overall quality matches similar pastries in Magic Kingdom. This Halloween themed treat functions as nice safe treat to enjoy while in Magic Kingdom. Hocus Pocus fans will enjoy this. As always, eat like you mean it!