Hallmark Will Have New Haunted Mansion Ornaments For 2023







I am excited to report that Hallmark will be having some incredible, new, Haunted Mansion ornaments for 2023! These are so fun!

Common Writer on Twitter posted these images a few days ago but I somehow missed them. There is the entire mansion (Walt Disney World version,) Victor Geist on the Ballroom organ, the casket, Madame Leota in her crystal ball, and what appears to be just the Haunted Mansion Logo!

#DisneyParks is where this is going to get a little wild. Massive #hauntedmansion set that will interact with each other to play through scenes of the ride. Full Mansion as a tree topper (or tabletop) piece. QR code demo in pic will be live in about 2 weeks. #Hallmark pic.twitter.com/NfB4x7iGor — Common Writer (@common_writer) April 2, 2023

Last year Lowes brought out some exclusive Haunted Mansion items for Halloween and they flew off the shelves and mostly sold out online.

Hallmark previously has done Haunted Mansion ornaments that sold out very quickly. Since a new film is coming as well it makes sense that would offer some more this year!

What I am hearing is that these will be available in July, except for Victor Geist who is coming out in October!

I’m so excited! I would put them out for Halloween and Christmas!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!