Hallmark To Release Ornaments For Star Wars and Anniversary Return of the Jedi Pieces







2023 marks the 40th anniversary of my favorite ‘Star Wars’ film ‘Return of the Jedi.’ Ahead of Hallmark 2023 ornament release this summer, we have a look at the upcoming offerings for the ‘Return of the Jedi’ anniversary!

I’m really excited about a lot of these, especially Leia and Wicket as I’ve always had a soft spot for the furry fighters.

Common Writer on Twitter posted the following images of the upcoming ornaments!

The first ornament is “Into the Carbon Freezing Chamber” and will cost $64.99. It’s ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and not ‘Return of the Jedi’ but it’s still very cool.

The second ornament featured is Jabba the Hutt for -$49.99 and he moves and talks.

Desert Skiff will be available for $12.99

Jabba’s Sail Barge will be -$37.99

Leia and Wicket will be available as well as Anakin From Episode III and R2-D2 as a serving droid on Jabba’s Sail Barge.

Grogu’s Jetpack Adventure will be $24.99

Ahsoka Tano will be $19.99

Boba Fett riding the Rancor will be $24.99.

Now Showing Star Wars Marquee will be $24.99.

Some of these will come out in July, while others won’t release until October.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!