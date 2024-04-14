Hallmark Reveals 2024’s Haunted Mansion Keepsakes!







OK, I know it’s only April, but technically, Christmas stuff will show up in stores by August. So, it’s not that early to start thinking about tree decorations, especially when they involve the Haunted Mansion!

Hallmark, the name synonymous with Christmas decor, has listed several new returning Haunted Mansion ornaments on its site. The best part is that you don’t have to wait until the giving season to get them!

Some of the seven new Keepsake pieces will be released in July. Each features lights and sounds, which bumps up the price tag. But look at them and tell me they’re not worth it!

We’ll start with the most expensive, the Magic Kingdom HM tree topper, which is $149.99! You’re getting another chance if you missed out on it last year.

It measures 8.8″x6.5″x7.6″. It’s pretty big!

It has a separate power adaptor, so you don’t need to plug it into the tree’s lights. Once on, the Haunted Mansion’s windows light up, including the conservatory’s iconic green glow.

A remote control is included, which allows you to turn the effects on or off. Best of all, the topper plays music and Grim Grinning Ghosts. Check out this video to see the tree topper in action!

This ornament will be available on July 13, along with Madame Leota ($44.99), the Coffin in the Conservatory ($44.99), the Caretaker ($39.99), and Constance Hatchaway ($39.99).

Two of the remaining keepsakes—Victor Geist (with organ) and the Singing Busts—will be released on October 12. Both are priced at $44.99.

Interestingly, if you buy all of the ornaments and HM tree topper, they link together, which “unlocks narrative content and directs a sequential performance.” I hope this feature is expanded on next year with more keepsakes. There’s still so much from the Haunted Mansion to include!

Sure, Xavier Atentio and Buddy Baker aren’t the typical names you think of when it comes to Christmas music, but … come on!

[Source: Hallmark]