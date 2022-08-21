Hallmark Is Selling a Black Flame Candle and Other Hocus Pocus Merchandise

The spooky season is quickly approaching and Hallmark is ready. They have merchandise from Disney properties like the Haunted Mansion but they also have merchandise for “Hocus Pocus” including a Black Flame Candle!

Now to be fair it isn’t the same imagery on the candle as the one from the film. This one is more themed to the characters in the film, but it gives off the same vibes without the symbols that some might not want to display.

“Do you dare to light the black flame candle and raise the spirits on All Hallow’s Eve? Fans of the modern classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” will love to tempt fate by adding this battery-operated candle to their holiday decor. A debossed design on the ceramic flameless pillar features stylized imagery of the Sanderson Sisters and the legend’s quote.

Disney “Hocus Pocus” ceramic flameless candle on a metal base glows and flickers.

On candle: Legend says the black flame candle will raise the spirits when lit on All Hallow’s Eve.

Three (3) AAA replaceable batteries included.

5.25″ W x 9.5″ H x 5.25″ D“

Some of the other items they have are Itty Bittys, a tumbler, a kitchen towel, and socks.

All of this just in time for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ releasing on Disney+ September 30, 2022.

If you are looking for a battery operated candle that is more in line with the film, here are some options:

Black Flame Candle Amazon -$32.79

Black Flame Candle from LightingActLLC on Etsy – $25.19-$43.19

Black Flame Candle from OnAllHallowsEve on Etsy – $50

Black Flame Candle from LightingActLLC on Etsy- $32.39 -$44.09

Black Flame Candle from Mighty Thread on Etsy – $29-$45

Fun Tumbler that looks like the Black Flame Candle!

Black Flame Candle from GlittergenicDesigns on Etsy – $35+

You can find a bunch of stuff on Etsy if you look.

Remember it’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!