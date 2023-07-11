Hallmark Haunted Mansion Items Coming July 15th







We have a better look at the upcoming Haunted Mansion items coming to Hallmark, including the pricing. A lot of these items come out on Saturday, July 15th. But the Walt Disney World Haunted Mansion tree topper is $150, but, it can connect with other pieces for an interactive Haunted Mansion experience!

I love how the windows light up here and there, like the real attraction.

Let’s take a look!

The size is approx.: 8.8 x 6.5 x 7.6.

“Relive the fun of a visit to the Disney Parks right on your Christmas tree with The Haunted Mansion tree topper that features music and dialogue from the beloved attraction. Plug it into the included power adapter for constant illumination, then press the button on the included remote control to start a synchronized sound and light show. Connect one or more of The Haunted Mansion Collection ornaments—Madame Leota, Victor Geist, and The Coffin in the Conservatory (each sold separately)—to unlock additional performances that you can’t access with the ornaments alone! We think you’ll agree these happy haunts deserve a place in the dead center of your holiday decor.”

This piece measures: 3.5 x 3.9 x 3.4

This piece measures 4.62 x 3.52 x 2.17.



This one comes out on October 14, 2023.

It measures 2.34 x 5.57 x 2.67

I love them so much. Apparently, if you play them together, it presents different parts of the attraction.

Well there goes all my money.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!