Halfway to the Holidays Treats at Gasparilla Island Grill In Walt Disney World







Following the pattern established for the Halfway to Halloween promotion by Walt Disney World, Halfway to the Holidays treats can be bought for a short time.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, guests can find the Halfway to the Holidays treats. The quick service location, Gasparilla Island Grill, serves as the host for these treats. These will be available from now until June 15. As announced previously, the two treats function as returning items from the annual Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Gingerbread House.

Halfway to the Holidays

The treats are:

Brownie Tree Pop– a chocolate brownie dipped in white chocolate with rainbow sprinkles.

Gingersnap Cookie– a traditional gingersnap cookie topped with candied ginger.

The cast members told us we were the first to order these Halfway to the Holidays treats. Both tasted fresh.

Brownie Tree Pop – $7.25

The Brownie Tree Pop comes wrapped like a present with a green ribbon to be removed to enjoy the goodness. This tastes mainly like a Disney brownie from a sundae at Beaches and Cream. Overall, it is a good quality brownie that tastes way better than standard quick service brownies. The brownie flavor dominates this treat. You only experience a tiny bit of white chocolate coating.

This would make an excellent treat to eat like a cake pop off the stick. Still, that could be messy and lead to losing your brownie with it falling to the ground. Also, this treat looks very appetizing.

Gingersnap Cookie – $5.50

The cookie comes wrapped also like the present with a gold ribbon. The initial reaction to this cookie lowers the expected quality since the texture is hard. The cookie was tough to cut. Nonetheless, a ginger or gingerbread-type cookie would be more solid in terms of texture. So, this cookie “snaps” as it should.

Guests need to enjoy the ginger flavor of this cookie. The cookie itself offers a good taste. The most potent flavor comes from the ginger on top.

As we anticipate the holidays at Walt Disney World, more announcements will come out this week. We will strive to keep you updated on holiday news at Walt Disney World.