Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Reopens At Universal Orlando







Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure located in Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure was closed down a couple of weeks ago for refurbishment to fix damage done to the queue during a previous hurricane. The attraction was closed from February 20 – March 5, and today it finally reopened.

While it was closed down it also got some paint touch ups. So they made good use of the downtime.

On this attraction you “fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.”

If you haven’t ridden Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, you really should check it out. My son was not much of a coaster person (other than Big Thunder Mountain Railroad) he rode this and loved it. After that he started riding other coaster attractions and enjoyed them. Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure truly is a lot of fun.

If you are visiting Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure today you should be able to once again ride the attraction.

