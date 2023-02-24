Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Closed For Refurbishement







If you are visiting Universal Orlando in the next couple of weeks, please note that the popular Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure attraction is closed in the Islands of Adventure park. The attraction is being refurbished, for what we are hearing is two week closure.

Thanks to Jay at Park Hoppin’ we have some images of the signage and construction walls.

“Ministry of Magic” signs are posted saying:

“NOTICE. Magic at Work. Your Patience is Requested” and it shows the Ministry of Magic’s logo at the bottom.

Team Members outside the construction zone.

I would not want to be the poor Team Members dealing with guests who are upset the attraction is closed.

Signs posted around the area are indicating that the attraction is currently closed.

Keep the closure in mind if you are visiting the park soon.

Special thanks to Jay from Park Hoppin’ for sending over images and information.