This weekend is full of events at SeaWorld Orlando including Kids’ Weekend featuring your favorite furry Sesame Street characters. Another event this weekend at SeaWorld Orlando is Guy Harvey Weekend.

Guy Harvey has an extensive resumé including being an artist, scientist, angler, diver, conservationist, and explorer states the SeaWorld website. He also owns a famous merchandise line that features his ocean inspired art including paintings, clothing, and other items for men, women, and children.

Guy Harvey already has a storefront inside SeaWorld Orlando in the Waterfront and Fins Gift Shop near Sharks Underwater Grill. Guests can meet and greet the esteemed artist, take photos with him, and get an autograph. This meet-and-greet will be located in the Waterfront and Fins Gift Shop.

The meet-and-greet schedule at Waterford and Fins Gift Shop:

Saturday, November 5th:

9:30am-12pm

1:15pm-3:00pm

4:15pm-6pm

Sunday, November 6th:

10am-12pm

1:15pm- 3:00pm

Please note that these meet-and-greet times are subject to change at any time.

Guests may also opt to spend an evening with Guy Harvey in a separately ticketed event with a price of $79.99. SeaWorld Orlando’s website describes the event as, “Exclusive Guy Harvey Reception, Meet N Greet and Shopping Experience. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to book an evening with Guy Harvey to welcome him to SeaWorld on November 4th. Enjoy ocean tales from Guy’s travels around the world in a small group setting, including a menu of savory appetizers and selection of wine, beer and cocktails. The limited-capacity reception offers a private shopping experience for a first look at new merchandise from Guy Harvey as well as a meet and greet with Guy. Additionally, included in the $79.99 per person reservation, each guest will leave with signed artwork to commemorate their evening.”

Are you going to Guy Harvey weekend at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments.