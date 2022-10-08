Guests Evacuated Off Of Disneyland Splash Mountain After Log Backup

Splash Mountain is perhaps on of the most iconic classic Disney rides. Many people know of the adventures of Brer Rabbit and all the other critters in the bayou. But sadly with the upcoming re-theme we’ll have to say goodbye to all out old friends from down south.

But that’s not what we’re talking about today. In what appears to be a trend with this ride (Both in Florida and California) there was yet another boat related incident on the attraction. Just before the final drop at the Splash Mountain in Disneyland there was a traffic jam of boats.

The buildup was so bad that the ride was effectively shut down and staff were forced to evacuate guests. TikTok user @eat.sleep.positivity recorded a quick video on their phone with a narration stating that they were being evacuated.

The Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom in Florida has experiences multiple issues as well. In 2020 a log began to take in water and started to sink. In April of this year a log sank at the exit platform. And this past July another log sank near the briar patch.

These incidents, along with a long list of other issues including lights, audio and animatronic malfunctions, show a clear sign of neglect towards the ride. It’s one thing when you have a few lights out or a few blown out speakers, but when the guest’s safety is at risk that’s another issue.

Perhaps with the upcoming re-theming they will be able to take care of all these issues, both minor and major. It would be pretty bad publicity if any more boats were to sink, especially around the ride’s reopening.

What do you think? Do you believe they will fix these problems in time for the re-theme? Or will we keep seeing this ride fall apart?

Source: ITM