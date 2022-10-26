Guests Can Save Up To $400 For a 4-Day/4-Night Walt Disney World Package

In yet another discount released for Walt Disney World, guests wanting to do a 4-Day/4-Night vacation package can save save between $80-$400 depending on the resort hotel you choose.
This discount is available on the 4 day/night packages during most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022, most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023 and most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023.
The discount is determined by Resort Hotel:
$100 off per night ($400 total)
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
$40 off per night ($160 total)
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
$20 off per night ($80 total)
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
The “fine print:”
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes 3-bedroom villas, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.
- Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneydestinationstickets.com/usage for more details.
- To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system AND the tickets included in this package are required for the same park on the same date for each person in your party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day). Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability. View the park reservation availability calendar.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.