Guests Can Save Up To $400 For a 4-Day/4-Night Walt Disney World Package

In yet another discount released for Walt Disney World, guests wanting to do a 4-Day/4-Night vacation package can save save between $80-$400 depending on the resort hotel you choose.

This discount is available on the 4 day/night packages during most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022, most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023 and most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023.

The discount is determined by Resort Hotel:

$100 off per night ($400 total)

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

$40 off per night ($160 total)

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

$20 off per night ($80 total)

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The “fine print:”

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes 3-bedroom villas, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.

Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneydestinationstickets.com/usage for more details.

To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system AND the tickets included in this package are required for the same park on the same date for each person in your party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day). Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability. View the park reservation availability calendar.

